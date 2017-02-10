Drunken Driver Convicted of Crashing Into Mission Viejo Home, Killing Man Asleep Inside Sentenced to 15 Years to Life in Prison

A drunken driver who was convicted of killing a sleeping man by crashing into the victim’s Mission Viejo home was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, Orange County District Attorney’s Office officials said Friday.

Kourosh Keshmiri, 30, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Dec. 12 in connection with the 2013 incident.

Keshmiri had previously been convicted of DUI in 2010 and on Friday he also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher with a prior.

During the 2013 incident, Keshmiri was going over 86 mph in a 25 mph neighborhood, officials said. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home, driving into the front bedroom where Kenneth Jackson, 60, was sleeping. Jackson died at the scene, officials said.

During victim impact statements in court Friday friends said Jackson served in the Peace Corp.