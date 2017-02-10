Freight Cars End Up in Water After Train Derails in Sacramento County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A freight train derailed in Elk Grove in Sacramento County on Friday, sending more than a dozen cars into the Cosumnes River, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

At least 22 cars derailed when the southbound train went off a trestle near Highway 99 and Dillard Road about 12:45 p.m., Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Emergency crews noted that the area has some flooding and the trestle had some erosion on the bottom, but it was not immediately clear what caused the derailment. Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what happened.

It was not immediately what the train was carrying, but Jacobs told the station it was not carrying any hazardous materials.

No one board the train was injured, Jacobs said. He could not confirm how many people were aboard the train at time, but said typically the number is two or three.

Union Pacific has not revealed any details about plans to remove cars from the water.