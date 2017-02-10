Friday Storm to Bring Another Round of Showers to SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California residents were still waiting Friday morning for a storm that was expected to bring showers to the region by late Thursday night.

When the rain does arrive, forecasters expect about a quarter to a half-inch of rain to fall in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Up to three-quarters of an inch could fall in the mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are warning of possible debris flows, especially in the recent burn areas.

Recent storms have been blamed for damaging mudflows that have left some Hollywood Hills homes in jeopardy.

Gusty northeast winds between 30 and 45 miles per hour are likely to develop behind the storm on Saturday, the Weather Service stated.