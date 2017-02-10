Man Accused of ‘Sextortion’ Scheme Involving Teen Girls on Kik App Faces Rape, Other Charges in L.A. County

Posted 3:49 PM, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 03:50PM, February 10, 2017

Man is facing multiple criminal charges, including rape, in connection with a “sextortion” scheme involving two teenage girls he met on the social media app Kik, authorities said.

Josh Manuel Magana is seen in a booking photo released by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Josh Manuel Magana, 27, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts each of extortion, forcible rape of a child over 14 and possession of child pornography as well as other sex offenses, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. He also was charged with one count of contact with a minor for sexual offense, she said.

Magana was arrested Tuesday at his home in an unincorporated area of Whittier following a nearly five-month investigation into the “sextortion” allegations, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In October, a 16-year-old girl contacted detectives after she was forced to send nude photographs to a man she met on the social networking and smartphone app Kik, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

