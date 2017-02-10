× Man Who Led Police on Chase Through San Fernando Valley Is Charged

A man who led authorities on a 90-minute pursuit through the San Fernando Valley earlier this week has been charged, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officials said Friday.

Samuel Boyadzhyan, 29, of North Hollywood, was charged on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly, and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving on a highway, engaging in a motor vehicle speed contest on a highway, engaging in a motor vehicle exhibition of speed on a highway and resisting a peace officer.

During the incident Wednesday, Boyadzhyan pulled up next to a Los Angeles Police car and yelled obscenities at officers and told them he was armed, officials said.

He then led LAPD and California Highway Patrol officials, on a pursuit through North Hollywood, Burbank and other San Fernando Valley cities before he stopped at Sherman Way and Coldwater Canyon in North Hollywood.

It is unclear whether or not Boyadzhyan was actually armed when he was taken into custody.

Boyadzhyan stopped several times during the pursuit and appeared to taunt officers.

He faces a maximum sentence of three year in prison if convicted as charged.

He remains in custody on $75,000.

34.187044 -118.381256