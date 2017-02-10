More Than 160 People Arrested in L.A.-Area Immigration Operation This Week: Federal Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Immigration officials said Friday that they arrested more than 160 people — most of them with criminal histories — during an operation this week across Southern California.

The arrests, which officials have described as routine and not part of a crackdown promised by President Trump, have sparked fear and anger in immigrant communities.

“Many of the arrestees had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as child sex crimes, weapons charges and assault,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement. “The arrestees included nationals from a dozen countries. Ninety-five percent were male.”

The arrests sparked a protest in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

