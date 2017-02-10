Viral Photos Shows K-9 Being Affectionate With Indiana Officer During Portrait Session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The task sounded simple enough: get an official photo of Indiana Conservation Officer Levi Knach with his K-9 partner, Kenobi.

But while Knach tried to play things straight, Kenobi’s playful nature and affection for his handler got the best of him, KTLA sister station WXIN in Indianapolis reported on Friday.

Indiana State Parks posted four photos on Facebook of the portrait session involving Knach and Kenobi. Knach couldn’t help but break out into a smile as Kenobi licked his face, leaving his hat askew in one of the photos.

While the pictures were widely seen on Facebook, they went viral after being posted on animal-centric Aww subreddit on Reddit, receiving more than 53,000 upvotes on the site.

Knach and Kenobi work in DNR Law Enforcement District 2, which covers northeastern Indiana. Despite his adorable and affectionate nature, officials say Kenobi is no pushover on the job, the Facebook post said.

“He is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng,” the post said.

“We are grateful for the work that our ICOs do all over the state to protect and serve people and to conserve our fish and wildlife resources.”