Officials Investigate Suspicious Package on Train Tracks at Hollywood Metro Station; Service Halted

Officials are investigating a suspicious package found on the tracks of the Hollywood and Highland Red Line station Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Jose Aguirre with transit services said authorities received a call about 4:20 p.m.

Responding officers found the suspicious package on the tracks of the train station, but it is unclear what the package contains.

There is no train service between the Universal City station and the Hollywood and Vine station, Metro officials tweeted. Shuttle busses have been requested and officials recommended commuters take DASH bus line 237 in the meantime.

RED LINE: No train service btwn Univeral/Studio City-Hollywood/Vine. Bus shuttles currently in service. pic.twitter.com/ri58uz8GQD — Metro (@metrolosangeles) February 11, 2017