Police Interview Person of Interest in Connection With Series of Robberies, Assaults in Long Beach

A person of interest is being interviewed in connection with a series of robberies and assaults in Long Beach this month and police are working to determine if the person is related to the attempted sexual assault of an elderly woman in Long Beach earlier this week, police said Friday.

Police had previously said the recent incident is possibly linked to the other crimes.

On Thursday, officers responded to a panic alarm at a home in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue and discovered that a robbery had occurred. The assailant attempted to sexually assault the 90-year-old woman, but the victim fought off her attacker, police said. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

Investigators determined that an African-American man rang the victim’s doorbell and forced his way into her home, attacked the woman and then ran away from the area.

The other incidents occurred between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5. Four women reported similar crimes in a senior housing complex near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos, police said. The victims were between 63 and 95 years old.

Police said that in most of the cases a man knocked on the door, forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victims before stealing items from them, including cell phones, purses and cash.

Earlier this week, police released information about a "person of interest" in the first four cases. He was described as African-American, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-11 inches tall, with a thin build, the release stated. Police also released an image of the man taken from a neighborhood surveillance camera.

Police said Friday that the person of interest who is being interviewed matches the description of the man seen in the photos released on Thursday.

The incidents remain under investigation and “detectives are pursuing all leads,” police said in the news release Friday.