Rosie O’Donnell’s New Twitter Avatar Fuels Speculation About Steve Bannon Portrayal on ‘SNL’

After expressing interest in portraying chief White House strategist Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” Rosie O’Donnell doubled down Thursday by changing her Twitter profile picture to one with a striking resemblance to him.

The switch came days after O’Donnell tweeted that she was available to play Bannon after Melissa McCarthy’s memorable portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on “SNL.”

.@Rosie O’Donnell IS Stephen Bannon. This actually scares me a little bit. pic.twitter.com/nriWjI1EFX — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 10, 2017

The avatar is a composite photo created by artist Johnny Smith, Slate reported.

@thejohnnysmith – THANK U FOR MAKING THAT AMAZING ROSIE OBANNON PHOTOSHOP – I LOVE IT https://t.co/aulrBJ1swA — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2017

Since then, fans have been urging the show to take O’Donnell up on her offer.

“SNL” has already found ratings success with Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of President Trump, though the president himself is famously not a fan.

The late night show added to its buzz when it cast McCarthy as an angry Spicer lashing out during a press briefing.

The video went viral. Spicer’s critique was that perhaps McCarthy might want to dial it back a bit.

O’Donnell is a well-known critic of Trump, and the pair have publicly exchanged barbs over the years. She’s been equally vocal about his Cabinet.

A rep for O’Donnell told CNN that for now she “is not doing ‘SNL,'” just having fun with it on Twitter.