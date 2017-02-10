Sargento Recalls Cheese Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling several types of cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

The Wisconsin-based cheese maker said in a press release that a supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus of Middlebury, Indiana, notified them that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese might be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes.

No illnesses have been reported, but Sargento says “out of an abundance of caution” the company is recalling 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017, and 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

Because the potentially-tainted cheeses were packaged at Sargento’s Plymouth, Wisconsin, facility on the same production line as several other products, the company is also recalling the following cheeses:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B” Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B” Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

No other Sargento branded products are affected by this recall.

Click here to see if your product is affected by the recall.