Snow Summit, Bear Mountain Get Upgrades as Promised in 2014 Purchase by Mammoth Resorts

Sitting on a picnic table overlooking Snow Summit’s recently opened ski and snowboarding school, Jennifer Miller watched her three children — ages 3, 4 and 6 — shuffle on small skis to an expanded ski lesson area complete with two new surface lifts.

“We’ve noticed a big change this year,” the Santa Clarita resident said of the 240-acre resort near Big Bear Lake. “I think it’s a lot nicer.”

The improvements are part of more than $3 million in investments made by Mammoth Resorts, the ski resort operator that purchased Snow Summit, along with its sister resort, Bear Mountain, in 2014.

Mammoth Resorts, which has long owned the Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain resorts in the Eastern Sierra mountains, is making good on a promise to spend on much-needed upgrades at the two resorts in Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains.

