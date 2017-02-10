Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Acton at FARM SANCTUARY with a preview of the animal shelter's Sunday, February 12th Valentine's Day event, which is an opportunity to recharge and reconnect with the shelter's animals or introduce a loved one to the healing oasis Farm Sanctuary provides.

Sunday, February 12th, 2017

Valentine's Day at Farm Sanctuary

12:30pm to 4:30pm

5200 Escondido Canyon Road

Acton

(661) 269-5404

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle