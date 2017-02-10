× Woman Fatally Struck in Santa Ana Dollar Tree Parking Lot While Mourning Man Who Was Killed There the Day Before

A woman who was paying her respects to a man at the Santa Ana location where he was killed the night before was fatally struck by a car following a confrontation with the driver, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the Dollar Tree store parking lot in the 1900 block of Grand Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Thursday and located the victim, who suffered multiple injuries, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified by police as 27-year-old Trisha Irene Verdugo, of Orange.

Investigators said Verdugo had gone to the location to mourn the death of 23-year-old Joseph Frank Garcia, who had been shot there the Wednesday night.

At some point, she was involved in a confrontation with a motorist in the parking lot, who then hit her with the car and fled the scene, the release stated.

Police called the incident a “homicide by vehicle.”

The car was described as a dark sedan. A description of the driver was not available.

Anyone with information is urged call to the department’s Homicide Unit at 714-245-8390.