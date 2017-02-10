Woman Fatally Struck in Santa Ana Dollar Tree Parking Lot While Mourning Man Who Was Killed There the Day Before

The Dollar Tree parking lot is seen in this image from Google Maps Street View.

A woman who was paying her respects to a man at the Santa Ana location where he was killed the night before was fatally struck by a car following a confrontation with the driver, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the Dollar Tree store parking lot in the 1900 block of Grand Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Thursday and located the victim, who suffered multiple injuries, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified by police as 27-year-old Trisha Irene Verdugo, of Orange.

Investigators said Verdugo had gone to the location to mourn the death of 23-year-old Joseph Frank Garcia, who had been shot there the Wednesday night.

At some point, she was involved in a confrontation with a motorist in the parking lot, who then hit her with the car and fled the scene, the release stated.

Police called the incident a “homicide by vehicle.”

The car was described as a dark sedan. A description of the driver was not available.

Anyone with information is urged call to the department’s Homicide Unit at 714-245-8390.