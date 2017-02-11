2 People Shot Near Attempted Carjacking in South L.A.; Police Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were shot near an attempted carjacking in South Los Angeles late Friday and police are investigating whether or not the incidents are connected.

The carjacking was reported about 11:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Avalon Boulevard and East 115th Street.

Two people were shot “close in proximity,” Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Video from the scene showed police interviewing people in a black Bentley in the parking lot of a Taco Bell near the scene.

One of the victims was dropped off at a local hospital and another victim was later transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No further details have been released.

Jessica Pierre-Petido contributed to this story.