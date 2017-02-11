× 69-Year-Old Man Killed in South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash: Police

A 69-year-old man was killed in a hit-an-run crash in South Los Angeles early Saturday, officials said.

The crash was reported about 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and 49th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was crossing the street at a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop after the crash, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and took the man to a hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified.

LAPD officials are asking for the publics help to find the driver of the vehicle and anyone with information can call 213-833-3713. During non-business hours or weekends, residents can call 877-527-3247.