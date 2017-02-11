Disneyland Raises Prices for Daily, Annual Passes

If you have saved all year to strap on your mouse ears and go crazy on the tea cup ride at Disneyland, you are going to need to save a bit more.

Starting Sunday, the admission prices for Disneyland and the adjacent California Adventure Park in Anaheim are going up $2 for daily passes and as much as $20 for some multi-day tickets and annual passes.

Similar price hikes have been announced for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Daily tickets for the Anaheim theme parks vary in price, depending on daily demand. On peak-demand days, a one-day adult ticket to Disneyland or California Adventure climbs to $124, up from $119. On low-demand days, a one-day adult ticket jump to $97, from $95.

