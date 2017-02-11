× Family of 4 Injured in Victorville Crash

A family of four was injured in a Victorville crash Friday night, officials said.

The crash was reported sometime after 8 p.m. along the 395 Freeway near Dos Palmas Road, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Responding firefighters found a two-car crash with a family of four in one of the vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle with the family was flown to Antelope Valley Hospital in critical condition, officials said. Two children and a woman were taken to another hospital.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but it was raining at the time, video from the scene showed.