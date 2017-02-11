× Former L.A. Sheriff Lee Baca Must Pay $100,000 in Jail Beating Verdict or Face Debtors Court Action

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca must decide within a week whether to pay $100,000 in damages stemming from a civil lawsuit involving an inmate abuse case or face liens on his assets, an attorney for the inmate said Friday.

The money is part of a 2013 judgment handed down by a jury in a federal civil rights suit over injuries suffered at the hands of deputies by inmate Tyler Willis while he was housed in Men’s Central Jail in 2009. Punitive damages were assessed against Baca, three deputies and a captain.

During an appearance Thursday in federal court in Riverside, Baca said he would consult his wife about paying his portion of the judgment — $100,000 — and respond by next Friday, said Samuel Paz, an attorney for Willis.

“Baca has to pay up or we will proceed to collect in debtors court,” Paz said. “If necessary we will go forward with proceedings to identify his assets and place liens to collect on the debt.”

