Heavy Rain Reported in Parts of SoCal; Flash Flood Warning Issued for Sand Fire Burn Area

Some areas of Southern California were experiencing heavy rain and hail as a storm was moving through the area on Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Sand Fire Burn Area in the Santa Clarita Valley until 5:30 p.m. There were reports of mud and debris flowing in the area along Sand Canyon Road near Iron Canyon, according to a weather service tweet.

Forecasters are also warning of flooding in Santa Clarita.

Around 2:30 p.m. some parts of Ventura County reported thunderstorms, heavy rain and pea-size hail, the National Weather Service reported.

Scattered showers were expected to linger across Southern California through Saturday afternoon, with highs in the low 60s. The storm was expected to taper off and move out of the area by the evening.

Temperatures are expected to warm up on Sunday with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies.