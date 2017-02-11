Long Beach Police ID Woman as Accomplice in Sexual Assault, Robbery of Elderly Woman

Police have named a suspect they say was an accomplice in a weeklong string of robberies in Long Beach, one of which involved the rape of an elderly woman.

Sophia Yim, 31, of Lynwood was arrested Friday morning along with Melvin Earl Farmer Jr., who is accused of carrying out a string of robberies, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Yim, who was previously being held on $20,000 bail, has been booked on suspicion of robbery and is now being held on $100,000 bail. Police said Friday that they were withholding her name due to “investigative reasons.”

Farmer is responsible for five robberies, four of which occurred at a senior housing center near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos, police said.

