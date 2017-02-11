× Mammoth Mountain Plans to Stay Open until Fourth of July Thanks to More Snow

You’ll be skiing at Mammoth Mountain at least until the Fourth of July.

That’s the word from the Eastern Sierra resort, which had accumulated about 35 feet of snow at the main lodge by Friday and counting.

The forecast for the weekend: more snow Saturday with a high of 23. Clearing was expected by Sunday, according to Mammoth’s website.

But it’s not over, according to the Weather.com forecast, which calls for snow showers from Friday through Feb. 20 — all of Presidents Day weekend, a traditional favorite for skiers and boarders wanting to get some more winter.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.