Man Shot During Robbery at Chatsworth Marijuana Growth Facility: LAPD

Posted 8:33 AM, February 11, 2017, by and

A man who was working at a marijuana growth facility in Chatsworth was shot during a robbery early Saturday, police said.

A door to a warehouse housing a large marijuana grow in Chatsworth was pried open during a robbery on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

A door to a warehouse housing a large marijuana grow in Chatsworth was pried open during a robbery on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The incident was reported about 3:20 a.m. in the 21800 block of Nordhoff Street

At least two men detained a security guard outside the warehouse and pried open the back door to the factory. A worker inside was shot during the robbery, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The security guard was not injured during the incident.

Thousands of plants were found inside and detectives were working to obtain a search warrant because it’s possible the grow is illegal, said Lt. Tim Torsney. Officials were not aware that there was a marijuana operation inside the building before the incident, the lieutenant said.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Los Angeles Police officials respond to the scene of a robbery and shooting at a marijuana grow inside a Chatsworth warehouse on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: RMG News)

Los Angeles Police officials respond to the scene of a robbery and shooting at a marijuana grow inside a Chatsworth warehouse on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: RMG News)