Man Shot During Robbery at Chatsworth Marijuana Growth Facility: LAPD

A man who was working at a marijuana growth facility in Chatsworth was shot during a robbery early Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported about 3:20 a.m. in the 21800 block of Nordhoff Street

At least two men detained a security guard outside the warehouse and pried open the back door to the factory. A worker inside was shot during the robbery, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The security guard was not injured during the incident.

Thousands of plants were found inside and detectives were working to obtain a search warrant because it’s possible the grow is illegal, said Lt. Tim Torsney. Officials were not aware that there was a marijuana operation inside the building before the incident, the lieutenant said.

No arrests have been made in the incident.