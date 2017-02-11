Public’s Help Sought in Finding Rancho Cucamonga Mom Who Allegedly Abducted 2 Children During Supervised Visit: Officials

Sheriff’s officials are looking for a mom and her two young children she allegedly abducted Saturday morning during a supervised visit in Rancho Cucamonga.

Cristabel Peralta was visiting her daughter Abril, 8, and son Rodrigo, 6, at about 10:30 a.m. at the Children and Family Services office located at 9518 9th Street in Rancho Cucamonga. Peralta, 24, allegedly took her children into the restroom and did not return, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Cristabel Peralta was seen running westbound on 9th Street with her two children. Sheriff’s officials say the mom does not have a car and may be using public transportation.

Abril Millian-Peralta was last seen wearing a white long sleeved sweater, pink leggings and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying a blue purse.

Rodrigo Peralta was last seen wearing a dark, blue hoodie, dark colored jeans and dark colored sneakers with white edges.

Critabel Peralta stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white or grey sweatshirt, long white shorts, white sandals and was carrying a brown backpack.

Anyone with information on Cristabel Peralta or her childrens’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 909-941-1488. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-782-7463.