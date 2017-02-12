3 Injured in Hollywood Shooting: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were injured, one critically, in a shooting along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood early Sunday.

The incident occurred about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, according to LAPD.

Gunfire erupted after an apparent argument at a gas station and three people were hit.

Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and one person self-transported, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Investigators were gathering evidence and trying to speak to several witnesses in the area.

The shooting occurred near a strip club in the area that had apparently just closed for the morning.

Police believe the shooter might have been in a white SUV.

No arrests have been made in the incident.