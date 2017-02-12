× Body Found After Homeless Encampment Fire Is Extinguished in Santa Ana

A body was found after a homeless encampment fire was put out in Santa Ana early Sunday, Orange County Fire Authority officials said.

The incident was reported 5:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of Broadway near the 5 Freeway, the Orange County Register reported.

Responding firefighters found the blaze under a bridge and put out the flames in about 15 minutes, according to the newspaper.

The body was discovered once the fire was out and Santa Ana Police department officials were called to the scene.

Only one body was found at the scene and officials have not been able to identify if the victim was a man or woman, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

He added that investigators were combing through the evidence and interviewing witnesses to try and determine how the fire was started. The incident does not appear to be suspicious, Bertagna said, but homicide and arson investigators responded to the scene in an “abundance of caution.”

A body is found after a fire at a homeless camp under a bridge in Santa Ana. Homicide and Arson investigators are on scene @KTLA pic.twitter.com/XrVqqcWMsu — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) February 12, 2017