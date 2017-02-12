Costa Mesa Councilman Files Lawsuit Claiming His Online Domain Name Was ‘Hijacked,’ Repurposed to Advertise Pornography

Costa Mesa City Councilman Allan Mansoor, shown during a 2005 meeting, says a website in his name was "hijacked" and repurposed to advertise pornography. (Credit: Christine Cotter / Los Angeles Times)

An Orange County politician has launched a legal battle over his good name.

Costa Mesa City Councilman Allan Mansoor has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to retake control of his online domain name, which he alleges was “hijacked” and repurposed to advertise pornography.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, claims that an unknown party took control of a website bearing Mansoor’s name after Mansoor’s domain registration expired in 2015.

The site featured explicit appraisals of porn sites. There also were links to those sites.

