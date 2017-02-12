Evacuations Ordered Below Oroville Dam; Failure of Emergency Spillway Possible

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday issued an evacuation order for parts of Oroville, saying a “hazardous situation” has developed involving an emergency spillway being used to lower water levels at the Oroville Dam.

“Operation of the auxiliary spillway has led to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Failure of the auxiliary spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.”

Officials at the Department of Water Resources also sent out an alert saying: “Use of the auxiliary spillway has lead to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure.”

Hours earlier at a noon press conference, California Department of Water Resources officials said Oroville Lake is draining without incident and that the amount of water it’s releasing is beginning to taper off, thanks in part to several days of sunny weather and less runoff flowing into the reservoir.

Aux spillway at Oroville Dam expected to fail within hour. Oroville under mandatory evacuations, could have downstream effects in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/DmHOrwQFRC — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 13, 2017