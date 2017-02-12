× Grammy-Winning Jazz Singer Al Jarreau Dies at 76

Al Jarreau, a Grammy-winning jazz singer known as the “acrobat of scat,” has died, the Washington Post reported Sunday. He was 76.

The singer announced he was retiring from touring earlier this month because of exhaustion, Ebony Magazine reported.

He died in a hospital in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends, Jarreau’s manager told the magazine.

Jarreau was born and raised in Milwaukee and was 35 years old when he released his first album in 1975 and won the first of his seven Grammy Awards just two years later, according to the Post.