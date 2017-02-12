Grammy-Winning Jazz Singer Al Jarreau Dies at 7

Grammy-Winning Jazz Singer Al Jarreau Dies at 76

Posted 10:20 AM, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:30AM, February 12, 2017
Al Jarreau performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on Sept. 27, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Al Jarreau, a Grammy-winning jazz singer known as the “acrobat of scat,” has died, the Washington Post reported Sunday. He was 76.

The singer announced he was retiring from touring earlier this month because of exhaustion, Ebony Magazine reported.

He died in a hospital in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends, Jarreau’s manager told the magazine.

Jarreau was born and raised in Milwaukee and was 35 years old when he released his first album in 1975 and won the first of his seven Grammy Awards just two years later, according to the Post.

 