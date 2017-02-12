× Huntington Park Councilwoman’s Consulting Business Raises Questions About Conflicts of Interest

Karina Macias said she saw a business opportunity shortly after being elected to the Huntington Park City Council.

She decided to become a political consultant and parlay her connections throughout the community to help raise campaign contributions for other aspiring candidates.

So far, she’s had only one client, raising $25,000 for a state Assembly race in 2016. For her efforts, she said, she received a percentage of the contributions raised, which totaled about $6,800 in commission.

Several of the contributions came from businesses — or people associated with them — who were awarded city contracts approved by Macias and her council colleagues, according to a Times review of campaign records and interviews.

