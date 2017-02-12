× Storm Runoff Brings Plenty of Water to California’s Second-Largest Dam

At 8 a.m. Saturday, a sheet of water began spilling from the brim of California’s second-largest reservoir and washing down a partly cleared hill to the Feather River.

It was the first time in the 48-year history of Lake Oroville that the reservoir was so full that it triggered uncontrolled releases down an emergency spillway.

Bloated with storm runoff, the reservoir had gone from 80% full to overflowing in less than a week when managers were forced to reduce releases on Oroville’s heavily damaged concrete spillway.

The emergency spillway was doing what it was supposed to do: letting water out of the huge lake so it wouldn’t top the dam.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.