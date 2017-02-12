Thousands March Against Trump in Mexico City: ‘Pay for Your Own Wall!’

Thousands of demonstrators waving Mexican flags and hoisting signs denouncing President Trump marched through central Mexico City on Sunday, the largest mobilization so far here against what many label an anti-Mexican administration in the White House.

“We are not against the American people. This is about Trump, who is spreading hate and division,” said Maria Garcia, a former resident of Chicago who carried an unflattering, papier-mache likeness of the U.S. president as she marched through the Mexican capital.

“The United States and Mexico are natural friends and allies, but Trump is destroying this,” added Garcia, who later publicly burned the Trump effigy.

More than 20,000 people attended the march, according to an official city estimate. The turnout was relatively modest in a city that regularly hosts massive demonstrations.

