1 Person Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Van Nuys: LASD

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a person in Van Nuys on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 3:12 p.m. near Van Nuys Boulevard and Valerio Street, according to Deputy Kelvin Moody, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department.

The person, whose identity was not released, was struck by an unknown number of gunshots. The person’s condition was not immediately available, Moody said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

