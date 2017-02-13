Black History Month: Personal Journeys- “Smell the Roses”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Exposition Park at the California African American Museum to see the first museum exhibition of the work of Los Angeles artist Genevieve Gaignard, who deftly uses installation, photographic self-portraiture, and sculpture to explore race, femininity, and class—and their various intersections. The daughter of a black father and white mother in a Massachusetts mill town, Gaignard’s youth was marked by a strong sense of invisibility. Was her family white enough to be white? Black enough to be black? In this new, immersive installation she invokes post-Katrina New Orleans shotgun houses and white picket fences to address questions of “passing,” positioning her own female body as the chief site of exploration and challenging viewers to navigate the powers and anxieties of intersectional identity.

This exhibition is curated by CAAM’s Deputy Director, Naima J. Keith.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH / PERSONAL JOURNEYS

Closes Sunday, February 19th, 2017

Genevieve Gaignard: Smell the Roses

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Exposition Park

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(213) 744-7432

