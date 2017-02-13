Day Care Owner in Rancho Cucamonga Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Girl: Police

A day care owner in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl, officials announced Monday.

Jose Guzman, 41, was arrested Monday in connection with an incident that occurred on Feb. 10, according the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

The victim told her mother that Guzman sexually assaulted her, police said. Guzman and his wife have operated Guzman/Villarial Family Child Care since 2012, police said.

Detectives searched Guzman’s home and took him in for questioning. He was eventually arrested on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a minor under 14 and sexual penetration by an unknown object.

Guzman was booked into jail and his bail was set at $1 million, police said.

Police believe Guzman may have victimized more children and anyone with information about him can call 909-477-2800.