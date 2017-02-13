Health Officials Investigate Death of LAUSD Teacher Who Contracted Meningitis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Public health officials are investigating the death of an elementary school teacher in South Gate who had contracted meningitis.

The Montara Avenue Elementary School teacher’s death was announced in a letter sent home to parents last week, which described the passing of teacher Ramona Gedney as a difficult and emotional time for students and staff.

Worried parents gathered outside the school Monday said Gedney had contracted meningitis and worked in the classroom just days before her death last week.

“I’m just worried that the school is contaminated. I want to make sure that everything is safe before I bring my kid here,” parent Juan Garcia said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed in a news release they were investigating the death of a Los Angeles Unified School District employee who had contracted meningococcal disease, but did not provide the name of the employee.

Officials had given out preventative antibiotics and information to those who may had close contact with the patient and were working to ensure the school was safe, the Department of Public Health stated in a news release.

A meeting was planned at the school Monday to provide further information to parents.

Gedney described herself in an online biography as a third-grade teacher who taught for the School District for 16 years. She grew up in Huntington Park, attended U.C. Berkeley and had a master’s degree in education, according to the biography.

It was unclear how Gedney contracted the bacteria.