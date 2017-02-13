In Wake of Confusion, ICE Officials Release Details of Arrests

Federal officials on Monday released details about an immigration sweep in Los Angeles and surrounding counties last week that resulted in the arrest of 161 people living in the country illegally.

In response to the protests and panic in immigrant communities that erupted as word spread of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Los Angeles and several other cities, federal officials in a statement reiterated their claim that the arrests were not the result of President Trump’s aggressive stance on deportations.

The people targeted had criminal convictions and, in that sense, the raids were no different from operations conducted under previous administrations, the ICE statement said.

Of the 161 people arrested in L.A. and surrounding counties last week, 151 had been convicted of a crime. More than a quarter of those arrested — 42 people — had been convicted of domestic abuse, while an equal number had either drug or assault convictions, according to the statistics released Monday. Seventeen people had been convicted of a sex crime.

