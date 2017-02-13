Man Returns Stolen Van to Riverside Mortuary After He Finds Dead Body Inside: Police

A man stole a van parked outside a mortuary in Riverside early Sunday morning, only to discover there was a body inside, police said.

Bobby Joe Washington, 24, returned the van about an hour later, then stole a different van from the same business, police said. When a mortuary worker tried to stop him, he tried to run that person over, according to police.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anything like this,” said Riverside Police Department spokesman Ryan Railsback. “Out of all the bad decisions he made, he at least made one good one and brought back the deceased person.”

Washington was arrested about 2 ½ miles from the mortuary on the 1900th block of Chicago Avenue. He was charged with two counts of auto theft, one count of evading police and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

