Multiple Cars Catch Fire in Parking Structure at Disneyland

Multiple cars were on fire in a Disneyland parking lot Monday evening, officials confirmed.

The number of cars affected was not clear, but videos from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from the structure. The blaze was in the Mickey & Friends structure, according to Sgt. Daron Wyatt of Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

The fire was extinguished around 5:30 p.m., the Anaheim Police Department said on Twitter. Officials then began clearing the structure for smoke.

The lot was evacuated, but about five to seven people were being treated for signs of excessive smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fire.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this article.

There's four cars on fire in the Disneyland parking structure pic.twitter.com/c96nL5K47g — Aisha 🖤 (@aishaaagee) February 14, 2017

AFR on car fire with multiple vehicles at Mickey & Friends structure. No injuries. Structure evacuated. @AnaheimFire pic.twitter.com/tLSD8g1qgZ — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 14, 2017