Officials Investigate Possible Kidnapping in Sylmar; Woman Seen With Legs, Hands Tied

LAPD Officials are investigating a possible kidnapping that occurred in Sylmar over the weekend, police announced Monday.

The incident was reported about 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Hubbard Street.

Witnesses heard a woman screaming for help and saw a woman with her legs and hands tied screaming for help in a dark-colored SUV.

Los Angeles Police Department provided details for three people:

One was described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with gray hair and “deep wrinkles” on his face.

The second man is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds.

The third person is described as a woman with long dark hair and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The four-door SUV was also described as having damage to the driver’s side mirror and dark tinted windows. It was last seen heading east on the 210 freeway.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 818-838-9800