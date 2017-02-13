Police Release Surveillance Video Amid Search for Person Who Killed Teen in Fullerton Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fullerton police on Monday released surveillance video of a parking lot stabbing that left a 19-year-old man dead last year as the department continues a monthslong search for the assailant.

The homicide occurred early May 28 in the 1400 block of Manhattan Avenue. A large crowd had gathered at the location, where a number of people consumed "alcohol and illegal substances," according to a Fullerton Police Department news release.

At the time, investigators described the incident where the stabbing took place as an illegal street race, the Orange County Register reported back in May. Up to 100 people may have been present when the teen was killed, according to the newspaper.

Several fights broke out during the gathering, at which point the teen was fatally stabbed, the release stated.

He was identified as Brian Jefferson Sanchez, of Anaheim, the Register reported, citing a police spokesperson.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed a number of people who were at the gathering, but police believe there are other witnesses who have yet to come forward, the release stated.

Investigators are hoping those witnesses will contact them to provide additional details, and possibly identify a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Sgt. M. Rowe at 714-738-6776 or Detective M. Magliano at 714-738-6753.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS, or by going to the website http://www.occrimestoppers.org.