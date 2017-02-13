Public’s Help Sought in Identifying Robbery Suspect Caught on Camera at Verizon Store: LAPD

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect seen on surveillance video stealing cell phones from a Verizon Store in Culver City.

The robbery took place Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10:15 a.m. at the Verizon Store located in the 9000 block of Venice Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. In the surveillance video released by LAPD, the suspect is seen simulating a handgun, taking cell phones from a storage closet in the back office and walking out of the store a few moments later.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds.

Police say he was wearing a motorcycle helmet with a red/yellow flame design and a blue star, navy Adidas jacket, black gloves, tan pants and New Balance tennis shoes with a white/light silver “N.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. D. Sasaki at 310-482-6370.