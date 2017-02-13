Smash-and-Grab Robbery in South El Monte Caught on Camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man dressed in construction gear and armed with a knife and a hammer was caught on video breaking into display cases and stealing expensive jewelry at a store in South El Monte earlier this month.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at Queen Jewelry inside Superior Grocers store along Durfee Avenue.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the man hitting the glass multiple times until it smashes. He then reaches in and scoops up handfuls of jewelry as the owner tries to grab him.

Employees saw the man getting into a car that was waiting outside.

Owner Ted Park told KTLA that he believes he was targeted because the thief knew where the expensive jewelry was. He said the man got away with at least $20,000 worth of jewelry.