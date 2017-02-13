× Water Line Break Possibly Causing Mud to Slide into Backyard of Beverly Crest Home: LAFD

A water line break appears to have caused mud to slide into the backyard of a Beverly Crest home Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident was reported about 1:45 p.m. in the 9000 block of West Burroughs Road, according to the fire department

Eight firefighters have responded to the area and are working to divert the water and shot down the flow.

No injuries or damage have been reported.