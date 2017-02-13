Why Many Military Vets Oppose the Travel Ban With Marine Vet & Green Beret Chase Millsap
-
Trump Calls Negative Polls ‘Fake News’ in Tweet
-
Thousands of Veterans Travel to North Dakota to Aid Pipeline Protest
-
While Defending Trump Travel Ban, Spicer Cites Atlanta Terror Attack That Never Happened
-
Trump to Direct Federal Resources Toward Building Border Wall, Restrict Immigration From Multiple Countries
-
American, Delta and United Promise Full Refunds to Those Hit by Travel Ban
-
-
McCain, Graham Lead in GOP Criticism of Trump Travel Ban
-
At Least 7 Detainees Held at LAX as Protesters Rail Against Trump’s Travel Ban
-
Details Released on How President Trump’s Travel Ban Affects Green Card Holders and Dual Citizens
-
Nearly 100 Tech Companies Join Fight Against Trump Travel Ban
-
Federal Appellate Judges Grill DOJ, Washington State Lawyers Over Trump’s Travel Ban
-
-
Trump Advisor Kellyanne Conway Cites ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ That Never Happened to Justify Travel Ban
-
Actor Kal Penn Raises More Than $500,000 for Syrian Refugees in Wake of Travel Ban
-
Federal Judge in Boston Declines to Renew Restraining Order Against Trump Travel Ban