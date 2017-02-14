11-Year-Old Injured After Brother, 2, Finds Gun in Mother’s Purse, Pulls Trigger

Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved two children at a restaurant in Newnan, Georgia.

According to police, a 2-year-old pulled the trigger of a gun and accidentally injured his 11-year-old sister.

The girl was not shot by the bullet but was instead hit by a screw from the holster, WGCL reported.

Police identified the children’s mother as 30-year-old Jennifer Cotton.

She told police her son reached in her purse and pulled out her 9 mm gun and pulled the trigger.

The victim was taken to a children’s hospital where she had surgery to remove the screw.

The mother has not been charged but police say she could be facing a reckless conduct charge.