7-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mother Critically Injured in Fullerton Multivehicle Crash: Police

A 7-year-old girl died and her mother was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in Fullerton that also left two others injured Monday afternoon, police said.

The multivehicle collision occurred about 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Kimberly and Acacia avenues, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Officers responded and found three vehicles, a 2004 Nissan Altima, a 2001 Hyundai Elantra, and 2013 Toyota Tundra, were involved in a crash, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Hyundai was headed westbound on Kimberly when it was broadsided on the passenger side by the Nissan, the release stated. The impact caused both cars to spin and hit a Toyota, which was stopped at the intersection.

Fullerton Fire Department personnel also responded to the crash and removed the 7-year-old girl and her 42-year-old mother from the back seat of the Hyundai, the release stated.

Both were rushed to local area trauma centers, where the child died of her injuries. The mother underwent surgery and was last listed in critical condition.

The unidentified little girl was in “an age appropriate child restraint device” when the collision occurred, according to police.

Two other people in the Hyundai, the driver and another passenger, were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The drivers of the three vehicles remained at the scene, and police said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal crash, according to the release.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fullerton Police Traffic Bureau at 714-738-5313.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS, or by going to the website http://www.occrimestoppers.org.