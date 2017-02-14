Amid Evidence of ‘Possible Danger,’ Secret Witness to Testify for the Prosecution in Durst Murder Case

Two men — one of whom is a secret witness yet to be publicly identified — are expected to testify Tuesday morning at a hearing in the murder case of real estate heir Robert Durst.

Prosecutors sought to question the witnesses ahead of the trial to preserve their testimony in case either of them dies or is killed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October, meaning the trial is unlikely to start until at least 2018.

At an earlier hearing, Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham said prosecutors had presented evidence showing a “possible danger” to the unknown witness.

Durst, 73, is charged with murder in the execution-style slaying of his friend Susan Berman. Prosecutors say he fired a single shot through the back of her head inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000, allegedly because she knew too much about the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen. He has pleaded not guilty.

