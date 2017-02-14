Burglars Caught on Camera Stealing $500,000 Worth of Goods From 2 Irvine Businesses

Three burglars were caught on camera stealing about $500,000 worth of goods from two Irvine businesses this weekend, officials said Monday.

The first incident occurred at a high-end sunglasses company about 7 a.m. Feb. 11. The thieves drove up in a white van, allegedly used a crowbar to break into the warehouse and stole about $400,000 worth of merchandise, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The next day a gaming company that makes laptops, headsets and virtual reality equipment was broken into about 7 a.m.

In that incident the suspects again came up to the business in a white van and used a crowbar to break in. They allegedly stole $100,000 worth of items.

During one of the incidents, one of the men is seen climbing over fenced off area of the warehouse to grab boxes and throws them to the other person.

Surveillance video captured the license plate of the van, 46712W1, and authorities determined the vehicle had been stolen from another Irvine business.

The suspects were also seen in surveillance video.

One of the suspects is described as being a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark gray hood and “California” printed across the chest. He was wearing yellow gloves, red pants and red shoes with white laces, police said.

The second suspect is also a man who was wearing a gray and black patterned hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black shoes with white laces and black gloves.

The third man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a tan horizontal pattern across the chest, red cloves, jeans and a gray shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglars or the vehicle can call the Irvine Police Detective Matt Ricci at 949-724-7189.