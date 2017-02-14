× County Health Officials Investigate Death of Santa Monica High Student Amid Norovirus Concerns

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Santa Monica High School student.

Kelly Cano, a senior, died Saturday. She is the second student that the high school has lost this school year. Sophomore Vanai Jelks, 15, died in October.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has not determined a cause of death for either student, according to an email from coroner’s spokesman Craig Harvey.

Sandra Cano, Kelly’s mother, who is a school nurse at Santa Monica High, said her daughter fell ill last week over two to three days. She was nauseous and vomiting, but it seemed like a common illness. Then on Saturday morning, Kelly stopped breathing. She was taken to the hospital, where she died despite exhaustive resuscitation efforts.

